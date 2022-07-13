Unity to Buy IronSource for $4.4 Billion. IronSource Stock Surges, Unity Slumps.

Text size





Wall Street seems to think the merger is a good deal for IronSource stock, which surged.

Unity Software



will take over

IronSource



in an all-stock $4.4 billion merger deal—and investor sentiment on the two companies have diverged in a big way on the news.

The two groups announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which

IronSource



(ticker: IS) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Unity



(U) in a deal that will see each share of IronSource exchanged for 0.1089 shares of its new parent. Unity stockholders will own almost 74% of the combined company following the merger.