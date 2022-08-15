Unity Stock Tumbles After Board Rejects AppLovin’s $17.5 Billion Buyout Bid

Text size





Unity Software doesn’t think AppLovin’s offer was in the best interests of its shareholders.

Videogaming company

Unity Software



on Monday rejected

AppLovin’s



$17.54 billion takeover offer and said it would move ahead with its merger with

ironSource

,

an Israeli software company that helps mobile developers scale their apps.

App marketing services company

AppLovin



(ticker: APP) had proposed to buy Unity Software earlier this month. According to AppLovin, the combined company could have generated more than $3 billion in run-rate adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, by the end of 2024. Comparatively, Unity (U) and

ironSource



(IS) are expected to generate a run rate of $1 billion in adjusted Ebitda, during the same period, Unity’s recent press release states.