Unity Stock Jumps After Fourth-Quarter Beat

Video game design and animation software maker Unity Software (U) late Thursday beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter and guided higher for the full year ahead. Unity stock jumped in extended trading.







The San Francisco-based company lost an adjusted 5 cents a share on sales of $315.9 million in the December quarter. Analysts had expected Unity to lose 7 cents a share on sales of $295.5 million, according to FactSet. In the year-earlier period, it lost 10 cents a share on sales of $220.3 million.

For the current quarter, Unity forecast sales of $317.5 million, up 35% from the same period last year and matching Wall Street’s target. That’s based on the midpoint of its outlook.

For full year 2022, Unity expects revenue of $1.5 billion vs. analyst estimates for $1.43 billion. That would translate to year-over-year growth of 35%.

Unity Stock Jumps In Late Trades

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, Unity stock surged 9.1%, near 101. During the regular session Thursday, Unity stock fell 9.2% to 92.62.

Unity develops software for creating, running and monetizing interactive 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. Today that’s mostly video games, but the company also provides software for movie and television visual effects, and commercial design.

Unity stock ranks ninth out of 12 stocks in IBD’s Computer Software-Design industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It has a subpar IBD Composite Rating of 26 out of 99. IBD’s Composite Rating combines five separate proprietary ratings into one easy-to-use rating. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

