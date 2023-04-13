UnitedLex Named “Data Solution of the Year for Legal” by Data Breakthrough

Award recognizes predictive modeling application for legal department performance

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company for legal, has been named the “Data Solution of the Year for Legal” by Data Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, for Luma, its proprietary, predictive modeling tool for legal department performance. Powered by decades of knowledge and thousands of data points across legal operations, contracting, intellectual property, litigation, investigations, compliance, and risk management, Luma’s diagnostic interface maps and visualizes desired business outcomes with proven ways to scale, ensuring operational excellence and value creation.

The Data Breakthrough awards program is designed to research, analyze, and then recognize the “breakthrough” leaders in today’s more competitive categories of tech – specifically Artificial Intelligence, Internet-of-Things, Digital Health, Cybersecurity, Fintech, and Data Technologies. With a goal of adding legitimacy to comprehensive market intelligence, the organization thoroughly reviews, evaluates, and recognizes the top data companies and products around the world.

Past years’ awards have honored many market-leading companies, including Microsoft, Honeywell, IBM, Samsung, Crunchbase, Western Digital, and PepsiCo. This year, more than 2,000 nominations were submitted from around the world. UnitedLex joins other esteemed winners including ADP, Quantum, DataStax, and Alteryx, to form an impressive list of top companies and startups in the larger data technology industry.

“We are honored to receive this award as it embodies our mission to push the boundaries of what’s possible for legal,” said Daniel Reed, CEO, UnitedLex. “Luma and our other value assessment tools empower legal teams to think and work differently by activating their data to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

You can learn more about Luma here: https://unitedlex.com/solutions/enterprise-legal-management/

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

About Data Breakthrough

The mission of the Data Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of data companies, technologies and products driving this growth and innovation. Data Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology leadership and innovation in today’s hottest and most competitive categories of technology.

