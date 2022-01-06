The Hamden Journal

UnitedHealth’s stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow’s price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc.
UNH,
-5.13%
dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s
DJIA,
-0.36%
components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company’s stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500
SPX,
+0.12%
was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth’s stock comes after peer Humana Inc.
HUM,
-19.38%
slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana’s stock plunged 19.7%.

