UnitedHealth Stock Higher After Q4 Earnings Beat, Forecast Repeat

Updated at 9:15 am EST

UnitedHealth Group  (UNH) – Get Free Report posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, powered once again by double-digit revenue gains from its Optum division, and confirmed its full-year profit forecasts.

UnitedHealth said adjusted profits for the three months ended in September came in at $5.34 a share, up 19% from the same period last year and 17 cents ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast.