The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s
DJIA,
selloff, in the face of a big rally in the broader stock market, is mostly the fault of one company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group Inc. shares
UNH,
tumbled 5.7% in afternoon trading, in the wake of lower-than-expected Medicare Advantage rates proposed in 2024. The health insurer’s stock price drop of $28.41, which would be the second-biggest in its history behind only the record $47.00 selloff on March 16, 2020, was shaving about 187 points off the Dow’s price. Meanwhile, the Dow was down 201 points, or 06%, with 18 of 30 components losing ground. Meanwhile, the S&P 500
SPX,
rallied 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite
COMP,
surged 2.4%. And the number of advancing stocks were outnumbering decliners 1,970 to 1,001 on the NYSE and 2,930 to 1,276 on the Nasdaq.
UnitedHealth stock can be blamed for most of the Dow’s decline, while the rest of the stock market rallies
The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s