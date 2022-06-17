United States Steel Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Outlook

United States Steel Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Outlook

by

Motley Fool

Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company’s Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company’s quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).