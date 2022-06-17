United States Steel Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Outlook

Motley Fool

Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company’s Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company’s quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).