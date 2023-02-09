United States releases World Baseball Classic roster

Anderson, Lynn among 3 Sox on Team USA in WBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Major League Baseball has revealed the official rosters for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and the reigning champions will have three members of the Chicago White Sox in the fold.

Team USA’s roster, released on Thursday on MLB Network, includes some of the game’s biggest stars, including Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, and three White Sox players will aim to give the American squad their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Shortstop Tim Anderson highlights that group, as he’ll join a star-studded infield that includes Trea Turner, Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

Anderson was limited to 79 games during the 2022 season, batting .301 with six home runs, 25 RBI’s and 13 stolen bases.

He’ll be joined on the American team by two pitchers, including starter Lance Lynn, who posted an 8-7 record and a 3.99 ERA last season for the Sox.

Lynn is one of several starters on the roster, which also includes Clayton Kershaw, Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright.

The stacked U.S. bullpen will get an infusion of talent from the Sox as well, as Kendall Graveman will don the red, white and blue.

In his first season with the White Sox, Graveman had a 3-4 record, a 3.18 ERA and six saves in 65 innings of work.

Ryan Pressly, Devin Williams and several other high-caliber arms will join him in the bullpen.

The American squad will participate in Pool C of the tournament, facing off in round-robin play against Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain. Those games will be played at Phoenix’s Chase Field, and Team USA will get their tournament started on March 11 when they face Great Britain.

Here is the team’s full roster:

Catchers – Kyle Higashioka (NYY), JT Realmuto (PHI), Will Smith (LAD)

Infielders – Pete Alonso (NYM), Tim Anderson (CWS), Nolan Arenado (STL), Paul Goldschmidt (STL), Jeff McNeill (NYM), Trea Turner (PHI), Bobby Witt Jr. (KCR)

Outfielders – Mookie Betts (LAD), Cedric Mullins (BAL), Kyle Schwarber (PHI), Mike Trout (LAA), Kyle Tucker (HOU)

Pitchers – Jason Adam (TBR), Daniel Bard (COL), David Bednar (PIT), Nestor Cortes (NYY), Kendall Graveman (CWS), Merrill Kelly (ARI), Clayton Kershaw (LAD), Lance Lynn (CWS), Nick Martinez (SDP), Miles Mikolas (STL), Adam Ottavino (NYM), Ryan Pressly (HOU), Brooks Raley (NYM), Brady Singer (KCR), Adam Wainwright (STL), Devin Williams (MIL)

