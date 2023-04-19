United States, Mexico announce plans for joint bid to host 2027 Women’s World cup

The United States, along with Mexico and Canada, is already set to host the Men’s World Cup in 2026. (Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The United States and Mexico are working to bring the 2027 Women’s World Cup to North America.

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the Mexican Football Federation announced plans for a joint bid to host the next tournament. It would mark the third time that the United States has hosted, though it hasn’t hosted since 2003, and the first time that Mexico has hosted. Canada held the World Cup in 2015.

“The United States has always been a global leader for the women’s game, and we would be honored to co-host the world’s premier event for women’s soccer along with Mexico,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. “Hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup provides us an incredible opportunity to cap off two historic years of World Cup soccer in the CONCACAF region, helping us continue to grow the game among our confederation associations. A record six teams from CONCACAF will play in the Women’s World Cup this summer, and the United States and Mexico want to continue to push the envelope for the development of women’s soccer across the entire region.”

It’s unclear how the bid will be set up specifically, but FIFA has a May 19 deadline for countries to submit a formal bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. It will then decide who gets to host officially in 2024.

In theory, the tournament would look similar to the 2026 World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico are joining together to host the next men’s tournament. Canada will have two cities hosting, and Mexico will have three. The remaining 10 will be in the United States.

Brazil and South Africa have also expressed interest in hosting the tournament, and Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have talked about a joint bid.

The next Women’s World Cup will take place this summer in Australia and New Zealand. It marks the first time that 32 countries will participate.

Both the United States and Mexico have seen rapid growth in their women’s domestic leagues in recent years. The National Women’s Soccer League already announced plans to bring in two more new teams in 2024, and the Liga MX Femenil has already expanded to 18 teams.

“Women’s football in Mexico has experienced sustained growth over the last five years and its development, both on and off the field, coupled with the female empowerment it has achieved and will continue to achieve, is one of the strategic priorities of the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol,” Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa said in a statement.