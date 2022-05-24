United Airlines worker fired after brawl with ex-NFL player Brendan Langley

The United Airlines employee caught in shocking video slugging it out with a former NFL player at Newark Airport last week has been fired, The Post has learned.

“United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated,” an airline rep said in an email, referring to the company’s connection subsidiary.

The viral footage captured the unidentified worker shoving ex-Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley, 27, who then unleashes a flurry of blows that send the employee reeling about 11 a.m. Thursday.

The dazed, uniformed staffer then puts up his dukes and proceeds to slap the much-larger athlete across the face.

“You saw that s—?” Langley shouts at a bystander before delivering a punch that sends the worker to the floor and left him bleeding from the head.

The bloodied United worker stumbles back on his feet and confronts the football player again.

“You wants some more? He wants some more!” Langley yells at him.

In one video, the United worker appears to land the first blow against Langley.

Langley, who is now a receiver for the Calgary Stampeders in Canada, has been arrested on a charge of simple assault, the Port Authority told CNN.

It was unclear from the clip who exactly threw the first punch but the now-former airline worker has not been charged in the fracas, according to TMZ.

Another video shared online of the incident appeared to show Langley land the first blow.

The fight is believed to have begun when Langley used a wheelchair to transport his luggage — instead of a luggage cart that cost $5, the Daily Mail reported.

Brendan Langley played for the Denver Broncos before moving to the CFL this year. AP

Langley addressed the incident on Twitter, writing: “yall aint off the hook… worst customer experience in the entirety of my life on Heaven!!!!” He then claimed in a tweet that he was assaulted by the United worker and was defending himself.

A United rep told The Post in an email Monday the company “does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders said they are investigating the incident involving their player.

Brendan Langley made 16 appearances as a Denver Bronco before moving to the Calgary Stampeders. Denver Post via Getty Images

“The Calgary Stampeders football club is aware of the reports concerning Brendan Langley,” the Stampeders told CNN in a statement.

“The team is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete,” the team added.

The University of Georgia star was drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft and made 16 appearances in the NFL before moving to Canada this year.

Langley quickly knocked the United employee down when the fight started.

The Post has reached out to the CFL for comment.

The Port Authority police have not responded to an inquiry about possible charges against the fired worker.