United Airlines May Only Have a Short Trip Higher Ahead of Earnings

United Airlines Holdings ( UAL) is scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures to various stakeholders and analysts Wednesday. The airline industry has been plagued with many problems since the outbreak of Covid and we may not yet have clear skies ahead. CEO’s have been known to be optimists so let’s hold off judgment.

 

Let’s check out the charts and indicators.

 

In this daily bar chart of UAL, below, we can see a “flight pattern” that looks like it was made by a helicopter and not an airliner. Prices had weakened in May and June but have remained above the early March low. UAL is trading below the declining 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

 

The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has declined from late April and only turned flat in July. A rising OBV line would give me more confidence in buying shares. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has fluctuated around the zero line the past year. In late June the MACD oscillator crossed to the upside for a cover shorts buy signal.  

 

 

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of UAL, below, we can see that prices are in a longer-term decline as shares trade below the bearish 40-week moving average line. On the plus side we can see that prices have attracted buying interest around $35. Trading volume has declined the past four to five months suggesting that traders have moved on to stocks that show more upside promise.

 

The weekly OBV line has not broken below its early March low. The MACD oscillator has been narrowing and could cross to the upside for at least a cover shorts buy signal. 

 

 

 

In this daily Point and Figure chart of UAL, below, we can see a potential upside price target in the $45 area. 

 

 

In this second Point and Figure chart of UAL, below, we used weekly price data. Here the software projects a $51 price target.  

 

Bottom line strategy: I have no special knowledge of what UAL is going to report to shareholders after the close of trading Wednesday, but the charts and indicators are mixed. Prices could improve if the current strength in the broad market continues but the charts don’t look independently strong to me. There are better looking opportunities elsewhere. 

