United Airlines May Only Have a Short Trip Higher Ahead of Earnings

United Airlines Holdings ( UAL) is scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures to various stakeholders and analysts Wednesday. The airline industry has been plagued with many problems since the outbreak of Covid and we may not yet have clear skies ahead. CEO’s have been known to be optimists so let’s hold off judgment.

Let’s check out the charts and indicators.

In this daily bar chart of UAL, below, we can see a “flight pattern” that looks like it was made by a helicopter and not an airliner. Prices had weakened in May and June but have remained above the early March low. UAL is trading below the declining 50-day and 200-day moving averages.