Union expects ‘resolution’ to Kyrie Irving’s suspension ‘soon’

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has missed four games during his suspension for promoting a film with antisemitic themes.

The National Basketball Players Association expects “a resolution” to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s suspension “very soon,” per a memo sent to its members and obtained by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving, a vice president of the players’ association, was suspended by the Nets for at least five games last week, when on multiple occasions he “refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material” in a film he promoted to his 4.6 million followers on Twitter. The purported documentary is based on anti-Jewish sentiment, including a fabricated quote from Adolf Hitler.

“Kyrie’s rights, and the rights of all future players, have been protected at every turn,” the memo said.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish, met with Irving this week, telling The New York Times they “had a direct and candid conversation,” and he has “no doubt” the seven-time All-Star is not antisemitic.

Nets owner Joe Tsai, who was most outspoken in the NBA’s initial condemnation of Irving’s actions and levied the suspension a week into the controversy, reflected Silver’s comments in a pair of tweets on Friday.

“Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday,” the billionaire founder of Alibaba wrote of a meeting that also included his wife. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group. The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively towards a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

Newly named Nets coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters on Friday that he has not spoken with Irving since the suspension began. Irving’s availability for Brooklyn’s four-game West Coast road trip remains uncertain.

