Uni Pic About NY Times Reporters’ Harvey Weinstein Expose Revealed At CinemaCon – The Hamden Journal

If you’re a fervent fan of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s book, She Said, about their New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s history of alleged sexual assault, get ready for the movie.

Universal showed off for the first time a trailer for the Maria Schrader directed title with stars Carey Mulligan (who plays Twohey) and Zoe Kazan (who plays Kantor) presence at CinemaCon to introduce it. From the looks of it, the movie looks very faithful to the book; the reporters’ expose launched the #MeToo movement, and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

“The wrongdoing in Hollywood is overwhelming,” says Kantor at the onset of the trailer. She’s in contact with an actress who was assaulted (both reached out to Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow).

“Do you want a partner on this?” Kantor’s voiceover asks Twohey, who has just had a baby.

“These women…he met them with drinks and sexual demands,” emphasize Kantor.

The duo seek out a number of sources in person to plenty of doors in their face.

“The only women who are going on the record…” says Twohey.

“Is if they all jump together,” Kantor says finishing her sentence.

Victims pipe in “he took my voice that day”; “I want my voice back.”

She Said opens on Nov. 18.