Unhappy Mike Leach does a simmered Bob Knight impression in Mississippi State vs. Auburn

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football’s offense was sloppy in Saturday’s matchup with Auburn, so coach Mike Leach took matters into his own hands.

After a meeting with the offense following a Will Rogers interception in the third quarter, Leach put away the folding chairs set out for the offense on MSU’s sideline. With the MSU defense taking the field, Leach folded at least six chairs.

Leach, who overlapped with legendary basketball coach Bob Knight at Texas Tech, didn’t take lessons from his friend, though. Knight famously threw a chair across the court at Indiana’s Assembly Hall during a game.

Leach’s displeasure with his offense, particularly his receivers, has been well-documented this season. After numerous drops in a loss at Alabama two weeks ago, Leach expressed his concern for his receivers’ hands. He felt if they continued to not use their hands, evolution would take them away.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach argues a call during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Rogers had two fumbles prior to the interception. MSU punter George Georgopoulos also bobbled a snap in the third quarter and was tackled for a turnover on downs.

