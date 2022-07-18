Unfaithful’ Renewed Season 2 VH1 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, a reality series hosted by former Basketball Wives and The Real World star Tami Roman, has been renewed for a second season at VH1.

Paramount Global’s cable network has picked up the infidelity series for a second run of 20 episodes ahead of its premiere tonight at 9pm (July 18). The six-part show was originally set to debut in May but was pushed back to July.

The series explores the subject of infidelity through the point of view of the person who learns they aren’t the only one in their significant other’s life.

Roman sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act. With the help of a relationship expert and a private investigator, she will uncover the shocking truths and get the receipts to expose the cheats.

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Jennifer Aguirre, John Varela and executive in charge of production Liz Kim for VH1. Lashan Browning and Kim McKoy are executive producers for New Group Productions. Tami Roman also serves as consulting producer.

“The fact that Caught in the Act: Unfaithful was renewed without the public ever viewing the first episode is a testament to just how special and needed this show really is,” said Roman. “I want to thank VH1 for entrusting me with such an empowering and entertaining series. We all want love but it’s always good to know the truth about who you’re trying to love. This show, if nothing else, will provide us with the insight into what to look for.”