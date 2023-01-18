Understanding the challenge Giants QB Daniel Jones presents

Don’t laugh: Daniel Jones is playing really well originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

All Daniel Jones had to show for his first three NFL seasons was a 12-25 record – worst in the NFL – with 29 interceptions, 36 fumbles and an uncertain future as Giants quarterback.

Today, Jones is one of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks going into the Eagles-Giants conference semifinal playoff game.

Since Week 12 of the regular season, Jones has a 99.2 passer rating – 5th-highest in the NFL – with 224 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game, 11 combined passing and rushing TDs and just two turnovers.

He’s coming off a brilliant playoff debut against the Vikings, becoming the first QB in history with 300 passing yards, 75 rushing yards and two TDs in a postseason game.

The Eagles know they have to slow down Jones Saturday night if they’re going to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

“The thing is understanding who he is now and what he’s been doing this year,” Haason Reddick said. “He’s been doing a really good job of using his legs in situations where his arm can’t help him.

“We’ve got to contain him and stop him from making big plays. We can’t make mistakes. This thing is win or go home.”

Jones, the sixth pick in the 2019 draft, has played well in his five starts against the Eagles. He’s 2-3, with wins at the Meadowlands in November of 2020 and November of 2021.

He’s top-10 all-time against the Eagles in completion percentage (65.4 percent) and interception ratio (one every 81 attempts) and top-20 in passer rating. And his 8.2 rushing average is second-highest ever against the Eagles (behind John “Frenchy” Fuqua’s 9.3).

“He’s a dual threat in terms of them doing some things scheme-wise to get him going in the run game and passing-wise you see him making the right decisions, getting the ball out of his hands as quick as he can and he’s doing a good job extending plays and making the right decisions again,” T.J. Edwards said.

Story continues

“So it’s going to take everybody and it’s going to take our best game. We know these guys pretty well so we have a little bit more understanding of what to expect, but it’s going to take our best game.”

Jones this year became the first player in NFL history to throw at least 400 passes, get picked off five or fewer times and rush for 700 yards.

He’s remarkably efficient whether he’s throwing or running, and a lot of that has to do with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka – the former Eagles quarterback – who never ask Jones to do too much and understand how to put him only in situations where he can flourish.

“He’s doing a great job keeping plays alive,” Reddick said. “He’s throwing after he gets out or he’s running. Just (have to) make sure we do a good job as a whole defense to get him down.”

Jones is deceptively fast as a runner. He had 27 runs this year of at least 10 yards – one more than Hurts – and his 5.9 rushing average is 11th-highest in history by a quarterback.

Forget what everybody said about Jones on draft day. He’s a threat.

“The good thing is (the Eagles’ defense) has gotten a lot of reps vs. a (similar) guy,” Nick Sirianni said. “Daniel Jones is dangerous in the pocket and when he gets out of the pocket. He’s really playing really good football. He’s continuing to get better. Hats off to him and that coaching staff for allowing that to happen.

“But that’s one thing you always are appreciative of is that these guys … had to defend a quarterback with that ability to scramble (in practice)_. So we feel like we’ve gotten a lot of good reps at it.

“But we know how dangerous he is and how good we’re going to have to be to do the things we need to do to be successful in this game against Daniel.”

With Jones and Saquon Barkley, the Giants had the No. 3 rush offense in the NFL this year at 142 yards per game and No. 3 also at 4.7 yards per carry.

They’ll work against an Eagles run defense that was 16th with 122 yards allowed and 24th with 4.6 yards per play.

“It’s a great offense and a great scheme, but we’ll be well-prepared and ready,” Edwards said.

The Giants don’t have a lot of weapons, but they have two dangerous ones in Jones and Barkley.

“They’re the engine of their offense,” Reddick said. “Daniel, he’s been using his legs as well as throwing the ball great and then Saquon, what a year he’s had. After the injuries to come back and have the season he’s had? He looks like the same Saquon from college, if you ask me.”

“To win we’re going to have to contain those guys and make sure they’re not giving their offense energy.”