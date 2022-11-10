Under-fire Trump blasts press as ‘the enemy of the people’

Former President Donald Trump turned to one of his favorite tropes early Thursday to deflect the cascade of criticism he’s facing — calling the press “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!!!”

The under-fire ex-prez went on the attack as Republican leaders roundly blamed his “toxic” influence for the red wave that never came in the midterms.

“Incredible how dishonest the Fake News Media is,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, ignoring how the loudest critics are from within his own party.

He — again — picked on the “Failing New York Times,” saying it “has gone crazy” for quoting Republicans critical of his influence.

“So many of the people I Endorsed went on to victory on Tuesday Night, nobody was even close, and they literally make up a story refusing to write the facts, and only quoting enemies and losers,” he seethed.

Facing mounting criticism of his “toxic” influence, Trump used the same trope he has been using for more than 5 years.

The paper had, in fact, quoted numerous backers, including Senator-elect J.D. Vance, who insisted that “Trump remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party.”

Still, Trump declared: “Almost all of the people I endorsed WON, yet if you read the story from two Trump hating writers (who only do as they are told!), you would not even recognize the truth.

“They truly are, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!!!” he said, a trope he has used for more than five years to deflect negative reports.

The former president went on the attack as a cascade of Republicans spoke out on his harmful influence on the party. AP

He said he had “219 WINS against 16 LOSSES IN THE GENERAL ELECTION,” and “yet the Fake News writes only unrecognizable junk. No wonder they are all doing sooo badly!”

In an earlier message, he acknowledged the poor results, while saying it was nothing to do with him.

“While in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory – 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General – Who has ever done better than that?”

His rage came as The Post noted Trump’s “toxic” influence on its front page Thursday, with the headline “Trumpty Dumpty.”

His attack came on the same day The Post also dubbed him “Toxic Trump” with the front-page headline: Trumpty Dumpty.

The Times article he lambasted contained similar criticism, with one of his long-time advisers, David Urban, telling the paper: “Republicans have followed Donald Trump off the side of a cliff.”

Former Long Island Rep. Peter King also warned of the party becoming “a personality cult,” adding: “I strongly believe he should no longer be the face of the Republican Party.”

Despite Trump’s claims, the Times also noted a number of those still taking his side.

Trump’s angry attack against the New York Times ignored the fact that the article quoted supporters. REUTERS

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024,” New York Rep. Elise Stefanik was quoted as saying high up in the article.

“It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America who has a proven track record of conservative governance.”