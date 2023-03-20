UNC’s Deja Kelly hits game-tying shot after being carried off, but No. 3 Ohio State gets the win

Deja Kelly had her moment, but Ohio State now has its win. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 7 seed North Carolina saw its season end on Monday, but not without some major drama.

The Tar Heels lost to No. 3 seed Ohio State 71-69 in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament, but seemed in danger of losing by much more when All-ACC point guard Deja Kelly went down with an apparent leg injury.

The junior basically had to be carried off the court after getting hit by a screen. At the time, UNC trailed 62-50 with about seven minutes left, which isn’t a great time to lose your best player. Kelly was eventually taken to the locker room.

The Tar Heels found some energy after that, though, and went on an 11-2 run to pull back within striking distance of the Buckeyes. Then they got an improbable boost when Kelly returned to the court.

Minutes later, Kelly hit a game-tying shot with 9.8 seconds left.

Unfortunately, 9.8 seconds is still a very large amount of time to leave a home team in March. Ohio State got the ball back and won on a floater from Jacy Sheldon with 1.8 seconds left.

Kelly finished with a game-high 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting, plus 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 3 turnovers. Sheldon had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Ohio State will advance to face the winner of No. 2 UConn and No. 7 Baylor in the Sweet 16, with a chance at reaching its first Elite Eight since 1993.