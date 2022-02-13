Refresh for latest…: Hitting 15 offshore markets ahead of its domestic debut and further overseas expansion next weekend, Sony’s Uncharted mapped out an international box office launch of $21.5M. The Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg-starrer was No. 1 in each of its openings, taking advantage of school holidays in some markets and, of course, the Spider-Man Holland halo.

Uncharted’s kick-off overseas (where the Super Bowl is not a distraction) is tracking 12% ahead of The Eternals, 18% higher than Black Widow, and 21% over Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings in like-for-likes at today’s rates.

Video game adaptations can be tricky, and this take on the PlayStation game by Naughty Dog is being sold to a general audience. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted had a big start in the UK with $6.4M and scored $4.5M in Russia. In Spain, it was the cat’s meow with $3.5M which is 43% over the opening of No Time To Die.

Global rollout expands next weekend, including in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Korea.

The other major new opener, Disney/20th Century Studios’ Kenneth Branagh-directed Death On The Nile, came in within the expected range at $20.7M in 47 material markets. Combined with domestic, the global launch is $33.5M.

Internationally, the bow is on par with House Of Gucci which similarly skews to an older audience. There were No. 1s in Italy, Australia, Korea and Brazil, as well as No. 2s in Russia, France and Germany amongst others. The Top 5 this session were Russia ($2.5M), UK ($2.4M), Italy ($2.1M), France ($2.1M) and Germany ($1.4M). The French number is just 6% below Murder On The Orient Express. We understand the older demographic is turning up at the same level as that previous film.

There are holidays ahead and a relatively clear run for both Uncharted and Death On The Nile — the next big global release being Warner Bros/DC’s The Batman in March. While it feels likely Uncharted will ultimately get a China date, currently the only Hollywood film dated there is Death On The Nile next Saturday — almost in lockstep with domestic.

Meanwhile, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed $1.8B worldwide with a global cume of $1.804B. Internationally this frame, Spidey dropped just 34% to add $11M in 63 markets. The overseas cume is now $1.045B – and still sans China.

Passing a new milestone, Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2 crossed $300M global after an $11M weekend in 65 markets. The offshore total is $167M for $310.4M worldwide.

