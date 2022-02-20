‘Uncharted’ Lifts Worldwide Box Office To $139M – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: After debuting early in 15 overseas markets last weekend, Sony’s Uncharted was game for another $55.4M at the international box office this session in a total 62 offshore hubs. With a projected $51M four-day domestic frame, the weekend maps out at $106.4M worldwide. This takes the running offshore cume to $88M and global to $139M.

The Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg-starrer added 47 overseas markets this weekend, and played on more than 20,700 screens. There were No. 1s in 42 out of the 47 new markets with the openings coming in 6% above Dune, 13% ahead of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and 248% over Free Guy at current exchange rates. In holdover markets, the group was down 30%.

In IMAX, Uncharted mapped out $8.5M globally this weekend, lifting the total to $11.2M through Monday. Internationally, the format cume is $6.2M.

Video game transfers can be tricky, yet a handful of factors are working in Uncharted‘s favor. Based on the PlayStation game by Naughty Dog, Uncharted has been savvily targeted to a non-gaming and family audience while it’s also enjoying a Holland halo in the wake of the mega business of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

France led all launches for Uncharted at $6.3M with Australia chiming in for $4M, followed by Germany at $3.4M, Italy with $3.1M and Korea at $3M. The UK in its sophomore session dipped just 20% for a $16.4M cume to date. There are still more markets ahead including China on March 14.

China got its first taste of Hollywood in a while this weekend with Disney/20th Century Studios’ Death On The Nile where the film grossed $5.9M. Although the movie came in below local holdovers in China, the market is now the second biggest on the Kenneth Branagh pic. Tops is the UK at $6.4M. In total, the whodunnit grossed $19.8M from 50 offshore markets for an international cume of $50M and a global total of $75M when excluding Monday’s domestic holiday.

Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2 is now the biggest animated title of the pandemic internationally and worldwide with an offshore cume of $184.7M and global hitting $333M. School holidays are helping propel the sequel with the UK dropping just 1% in the frame for a $31.4M cume to date, France rising 15% to $19.8M and Germany dipping 9% to gross $9.3M so far. The weekend internationally was good for $10.3M.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, meanwhile, spun a further $8.1M in 63 markets this session, bringing its international cume to $1.06B and global to $1.83B.

