UNC survives Louisville roller coaster, chaotic OT to take win streak into Duke showdown

Having just finished his 144th career game in his fifth season of college basketball, Brady Manek qualified the zoo that North Carolina encountered Tuesday night as one of the more chaotic scenes he has experienced.

“This is definitely one of the craziest ones I’ve been in, for sure,” he said. “Just with the crowd, the emotions in the game, the back and forth of scoring the ball. It was an intense game, but it was a fun game.

“You can’t describe the atmosphere that was in here about 25 minutes ago. It was unbelievable. Heck of a crowd. Heck of an environment. It was really fun.”

It was something to behold, with technical fouls affecting the ending and debris flying onto the court, while the Tar Heels escaped Louisville 90-83 in overtime in an Atlantic Coast Conference roller coaster at the KFC Yum! Center.

Manek pumped in 24 points to match a season high and Armando Bacot supplied 19 points and hauled in 22 rebounds to equal his career best, as visiting North Carolina leaned entirely on its starters and managed to secure its fourth straight victory ahead of Saturday night’s showdown against rival Duke.

The Tar Heels (16-6 overall, 8-3 ACC) stopped a three-game losing skid on the road that had contained one disaster after another. But this needed victory became a matter of survival rather than a conquering, and not before this night in Louisville, Ky., took a series of wild swings against a Cardinals team trying to navigate its own turmoil.

RJ Davis scored 18 points, Caleb Love provided 16 points and six assists while riding out a rough outing, and Leaky Black added 13 points for North Carolina, which built a 10-point lead in the second half that evaporated with Louisville guard El Ellis erupting for all of his career-high 25 points during the second half and overtime.

Ellis’s pickpocket steal from behind on Love and racing layup in the last 18 seconds of regulation allowed the host Cardinals (11-11, 5-7) to force a 74-74 tie and overtime. Black’s 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining in overtime put the Tar Heels ahead to stay at 84-81, then technical fouls on Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers and interim coach Mike Pegues during the game’s final 70 seconds scrambled the ending into a frenzy.

Some spectators in the crowd responded by pelting the court with drinks and other items. Bacot said “it was probably one of the most intense games I’ve ever played in, especially toward the end.” North Carolina first-year coach Hubert Davis said he yelled “the action is here, I don’t care what’s going on in the stands” during late timeout huddles in an effort to focus his team.

“It was wild in there,” the senior Black said. “I loved it, though. We all loved it. That was a great win.”

Manek said: “It was hectic. It was all over the place. The crowd was yelling. Emotions were high. We were just trying to stay composed.”

Matt Cross contributed 13 points and 15 rebounds and Withers chipped in 12 points for Louisville, which played its second game since parting ways midseason with coach Chris Mack. Louisville didn’t have the services of top scorer and rebounder Malik Williams due to suspension handed down by Pegues for not meeting team standards.

Louisville outscored North Carolina by a head-turning margin of 44-0 in points off the bench. Ellis’s five 3-pointers marked a career best, helping the Cardinals hit a season-high 15 successful 3s.

Here are more takeaways from Tuesday night:

Able to change, able to stop it

North Carolina led 55-45 on RJ Davis’s lob to Bacot for a dunk, before Ellis caught fire from beyond the arc and Louisville launched a 12-0 run to zoom ahead.

That cranked up the home crowd’s volume and put the Tar Heels, who wilted during recent blowout losses on the road at Miami and Wake Forest, in a danger zone, as the game threatened to get away.

“In the past, when things haven’t gone well for us, we couldn’t do two things,” Hubert Davis said. “We couldn’t change it and we couldn’t stop it. (Tuesday night), we changed it and we stopped it. And so whether it was losing a 10-point lead or turning the ball over, not playing well on this defensive possession, missing a shot, we were able to change and we were able to stop it in this game. And I just thought that was the big factor for us.”

Manek’s 14 second-half points proved critical for North Carolina. RJ Davis’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2½ minutes left in regulation and Bacot’s three-point play after dunking through a foul with 49.5 seconds to go in regulation were big moments that gave the Tar Heels a pair of leads after trailing.

“It just shows that we are tough,” Manek said. “Everybody calls us soft. Everybody tells us on the road we can’t win road games. That’s just social media for you. That’s just people. But (Tuesday night) we flipped the switch and we hit them back. I just can’t be more proud of these guys and proud of this team. It was an awesome game.”

Armando Bacot in the dust-ups

Bacot picked up his fourth foul with 5:47 remaining in regulation, and yet somehow managed to avoid fouling out the rest of the way while battling the 6-foot-8, 260-pound Sydney Curry, 6-11 Gabe Wiznitzer and the 6-8 Withers of Louisville.

In overtime, Bacot and Cross tied each other up in a tangle for a rebound with 1:10 left. Cross hit the deck as they wrestled for the ball, and Withers responded by shoving the 6-10, 240-pound Bacot, who fell backward and perhaps sold the fall for the officials. The technical foul on Withers sent Love to the line, and his free throws moved North Carolina ahead 86-81.

“It was a physical game,” Bacot said. “I’m cerebral, trying to get boards, so I know a lot of the times I may nick somebody up on accident. But that’s just how they responded and we got the technical. It was a huge change in the game, and I’ll take it.”

Later, the Tar Heels’ led 86-83 with 17.5 seconds left when Bacot and Curry briefly locked arms while battling for rebounding position on Cross’s missed 3. The motion of Bacot’s left arm could’ve prompted a foul call, but official Bill Covington Jr. whistled Curry for an armbar instead. That had Pegues pounding the padded scorer’s table in fuming disbelief, and he was assessed the technical foul that essentially clinched the outcome for North Carolina.

