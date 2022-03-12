UNC left uncomfortable in loss to Virginia Tech in ACC semifinals

North Carolina guard RJ Davis, front, and forward Brady Manek react during the second half against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament semifinals Friday night at Barclays Center.

NEW YORK — Virginia Tech’s double-teaming on defense and four-guard lineup on offense had North Carolina out of sorts Friday night, and ultimately tumbling out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The Tar Heels fell to the Hokies 72-59 in the league tournament semifinals at Barclays Center, a loss that snapped a six-game winning streak and denied North Carolina — along with the rest of the college basketball world — a third meeting of the season with Duke in the ACC final.

North Carolina got 19 points and 14 rebounds from power forward Armando Bacot, but those numbers proved to be hard-earned, and the other regulars for the third-seeded Tar Heels (24-9) struggled to inefficient outings.

RJ Davis, Caleb Love and Brady Manek added 10 points apiece. Manek’s run of 20-point performances in three straight games came to an end. Love (3-for-17) and Davis (2-for-10) went a combined 5-for-27 from the field, and North Carolina failed to connect on any of its 12 attempts from 3-point range during the second half, a goose egg that left the Tar Heels just 3-for-26 from beyond the arc on the night.

Those shots were available with Virginia Tech sending double-teams at Bacot down low. Bacot, the first-team All-ACC selection and league’s leading rebounder, said that tactic had him uncomfortable. There was a moment in the second half when both Hunter Cattoor and Darius Maddox both were waiting to apply extra defensive help on the 6-foot-10 Bacot in the post, after he received an entry pass with the 6-9 Keve Aluma guarding as the Hokies’ primary defender.

“It was a little weird,” Bacot said of Virginia Tech’s defensive blueprint. “It was more of a unique double-team from what I’ve seen, just them coming from the baseline, and then they kind of zoned up on the weak side.

“Early on, a lot of my reads, it kind of threw off my timing on passes and stuff just because they did a good job on the weak side playing between two men. It’s kind of hard, and I like going baseline a lot, so it definitely affected a lot of things we were trying to get into.”

Coach Mike Young and the Virginia Tech bench reacts in disbelief during Friday night’s game against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

Maddox pumped in a career-high 20 points off the bench and Aluma supplied 18 points, as seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (22-12), playing its third game in three nights, added a conquest of North Carolina a night after knocking off second-seeded Notre Dame.

The Hokies moved on to their first ACC Tournament championship game in school history, where they’ll face top-seeded Duke on Saturday night. Virginia Tech has won 12 of its last 14 games.

The Hokies were just 10-10 on the season after losing Jan. 26 to Miami, but have engineered a turnaround and made their way to the cusp of an NCAA Tournament bid, and perhaps might be in the process of vaulting ahead of sliding Wake Forest in the pecking order for an NCAA berth.

“Just because we’re desperate doesn’t mean we’re not confident,” Aluma said. “Everybody in the locker room works hard and is in the gym, and I think everybody is super confident. We just know we’ve got to win.”

North Carolina twice fell into 20-point holes during the second half Friday night. Bacot’s lefty mini hook capped a 9-0 burst that pulled the Tar Heels within 54-43 of Virginia Tech in the second half. The Hokies answered, and Maddox’s four-point play after getting fouled by Love on a 3-pointer moved the cushion to 60-43.

“With their small lineup, there was always an opportunity where there was one of our bigs guarding their guards,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. “Now Armando, now Brady are having to guard perimeter players coming off of down screens and (dribble handoffs). Those are things they don’t necessarily do very much.

“So that put us in a different situation, put our bigs in guarding differently. So at times we had to go small, but I love Brady and Armando in the game, and so that small lineup (for Virginia Tech) bothered us.”

North Carolina trailed 32-26 by halftime Friday night, and the ending scene of the first half encapsulated the frustration for the Tar Heels, who inbounded to Love with 4.9 seconds remaining. He got past Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla on a blow-by drive and took off toward the rim, only to miss the apparent lay-in as the first half expired.

Love landed and complained he had been fouled, lifting his left arm and making contact with his right hand as an illustration. Ted Valentine was the nearest referee on the baseline, and he shrugged in response to Love.

North Carolina went 10 of 27 from the field (37-percent shooting) during the first half Friday night, including 3 of 14 from 3-point range. Leaky Black and RJ Davis finished the first half with two fouls apiece.

