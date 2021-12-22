UNC defeats App State to bounce back with Hubert Davis demanding energy, effort, toughness

North Carolina guard Caleb Love, right, drives on Appalachian State guard Adrian Delph during Tuesday night’s game at the Smith Center.

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina got about the business of moving on during its final non-conference game on the schedule, while perhaps recapturing some of the confidence and defense it had developed.

The Tar Heels cruised past Appalachian State 70-50 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, a bounce-back victory in the wake of their disastrous loss to Kentucky, and an opportunity to glance ahead to Atlantic Coast Conference league play.

Armando Bacot supplied 16 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 15 points and Brady Manek provided 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for North Carolina (9-3), which got 11 points and five assists from Caleb Love, who also coughed up six turnovers.

The Tar Heels led 35-27 after an unconvincing first half, before building their lead to 58-35 midway through the second half on the strength of a 15-2 run. Included in that burst were back-to-back 3-pointers from Kerwin Walton, who snapped a five-game scoreless streak.

RJ Davis and Manek said the words energy, effort and toughness have become a common refrain around the team since Kentucky served up 98-69 beatdown of North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.

“That’s something that just has to be present,” Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said. “There are going to be times where we won’t shoot the ball very well. There are going to be times where we turn the ball over or we don’t execute. But something that can’t happen, and it’s happened twice this year, is where the energy and the effort and the toughness is not present. And that can’t happen. That’s unacceptable.”

Donovan Gregory’s 18 points and nine rebounds topped Appalachian State (6-7), which suffered through a rough shooting night. The Mountaineers connected at a rate of just 31.3-percent from the field, including 4-for-30 from 3-point range.

Ready or not, ACC play comes next for North Carolina, after a seven-day holiday break between games. Virginia Tech is scheduled to visit Chapel Hill on Dec. 29, before the Tar Heels play at Boston College on New Year’s Day.

