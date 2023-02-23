UNC basketball posts 63-59 win at Notre Dame, continues to cling to NCAA tournament hopes

North Carolina knew winning at Notre Dame really wouldn’t do much in its push to dress up a bubble worthy NCAA Tournament resume. And for the opening half, the Tar Heels played like it meant nothing.

Carolina shot a season-low 18 percent from the floor (5-for-27) in the first half, including 0-for-11 from 3-point range. It also scored a season-low 19 points in the first half against a Notre Dame squad that ranked 14th in the ACC in defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy.

It nearly cost them, but the Heels emerged with a 63-59 win over the Irish in the Joyce Center.

The victory sets up a showdown Saturday at home against Virginia, with a chance for Carolina (17-11, 9-8 ACC) to get an elusive Quad 1 win in the NCAA Net rankings. UNC is currently 0-8 in the metric that the tournament committee uses in both selecting and seeding teams.

R.J. Davis ignited the Heels in the second half. He picked Marcus Hammond’s dribble from behind for a steal that he took for a layup.

Carolina picked up full court and Davis again harassed Hammond enough to deflect a pass and bat it towards midcoast, where Pete Nance scooped up the loose ball. A pass ahead to Caleb Love resulted in Carolina’s first 3-pointer in 12 tries.

The Heels appeared to exert more energy during that brief spurt as they had the entire first half. It led them to a 15-4 run to erase their nine-point halftime deficit and take a 34-31 lead.

The teams battled back and forth through nine lead changes in the second half.

Carolina was able to finally take the lead for good Love made a reverse layup at 3:22 to give it a 53-52 lead. If was the fourth shot attempt of the possession kept alive by offensive rebounds by Leaky Black, Nance and Love.

And that possession showed the Heels still had some fight left for their season.

Love, who scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, stole the ball from Ryan Cormac the next time down the floor and, although he missed a layup over Nate Laszewski, Armando Bacot was there for the putback.

It was one of the few clean looks Bacot had all game. The Irish threw a steady diet of double teams and shadow defenders at him and limited him to just four points in the first half.

Carolina made Bacot a focal point in the second half and he scored 12 of his 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting.