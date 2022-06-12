UNC baseball vs. Arkansas in NCAA Tournament super regional Game 2: Live score updates

UPDATE: UNC baseball suffers season-ending loss on Arkansas walk-off in super regional Game 2

North Carolina baseball has made seven appearances in the College World Series since 1999 under the current NCAA Tournament format.

But none of those trips have been secured after dropping the opener of a super regional series.

If the Tar Heels are to reach that destination this season, history has to be in play. UNC (42-21) hosts Arkansas (42-19) on Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN2), needing to extend this best-of-3 super regional to a third game in order to keep its season alive.

“We’ve just got to keep our heads down and keep working and come back and get the job done,” pitcher Max Carlson said after North Carolina’s 4-1 loss to the Razorbacks in the series opener.

Arkansas advances to its 11th CWS with one more win in Chapel Hill.

Tar Heels lefty Brandon Schaeffer (7-2, 3.58 ERA) gets the ball in Game 2 for his fourth start of the postseason. He mowed down Virginia Tech with a complete-game shutout in the ACC Tournament, and started two of UNC’s five regional games last weekend.

