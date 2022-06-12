UNC baseball suffers season-ending loss on walk-off for Arkansas in super regional Game 2

CHAPEL HILL – After two weather delays that didn’t contain rain turned Sunday into an endurance test of more than six hours, North Carolina baseball couldn’t keep its season alive.

Arkansas scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning, and won 4-3 on Brady Slavens’ walk-off hit in the second game of the NCAA Tournament super regional series at Boshamer Stadium. The Razorbacks advanced to the College World Series with a sweep of the Tar Heels.

UNC had to have a victory in order to force the best-of-3 series to a winner-take-all Monday night matchup and extend its season. And for a moment, it appeared Patrick Alvarez had delivered in the exceedingly clutch form.

Alvarez, hitting .121 on the season, served a run-scoring single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, to move North Carolina ahead 3-2.

UNC used Mikey Madej’s single, a plunked batter in the form of Tomas Frick, Johnny Castagnozzi’s sacrifice bunt, pinch hitter Eric Grintz’s RBI groundout and a wild pitch by Arkansas reliever Brady Tygart to tie the score at 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning.

Madej extended his hitting streak to 16 games. North Carolina scored its only run during Saturday’s super regional series opener in the eighth inning, and the Tar Heels again didn’t break through until late in Sunday’s game.

Then, Vance Honeycutt delivered another defensive gem. The UNC star freshman charged into shallow center field, laid out and went full extension for a diving catch to prevent Arkansas from pushing across the go-ahead run. That ended the seventh inning and kept the score 2-2, as Madej squatted in left field with a stunned reaction at Honeycutt’s heroics.

North Carolina starter Brandon Schaeffer throws a pitch against Arkansas in the second game of the NCAA Tournament super regionals on Sunday at Boshamer Stadium.

Jalen Battles lined a two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the fourth inning as Arkansas broke through a scoreless tie and went ahead 1-0. An inning later, Braydon Webb launched a solo homer and the Razorbacks led 2-0.

Tar Heels starter Brandon Schaeffer pitched into the fifth inning. He threw 36 pitches before sitting through the game’s first lightning delay, which lasted an hour and 46 minutes. UNC turned the game over to Gage Gillian and Davis Palermo out of the bullpen.

North Carolina didn’t have Mac Horvath on Sunday due to an appendectomy. The third baseman had started all 63 games this season. He had emergency appendectomy surgery on Saturday night, hours after the Tar Heels dropped the opener in the best-of-3 series.

Castagnozzi filled in at third base for UNC, a position he never had played in a college game. Castagnozzi typically has appeared at first base or second base.

