‘Unbroken’ Drama From Shaun Cassidy Handed NBC Pilot Order – The Hamden Journal

NBC has given a pilot order to Unbroken, a drama from New Amsterdam executive producer Shaun Cassidy and Universal Television.

Written and executive produced by Cassidy, in Unbroken, three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

This marks the latest pilot order for veteran writer producer Cassidy who has seen multiple of them go to series, including ABC’s Invasion. He is currently an executive producer on NBC/Uni TV medical drama New Amsterdam. He previously developed and executive produced NBC/Uni TV’s Emerald City alongside New Amsterdam creator/EP David Schulner.

Unbroken is the third drama pilot order for NBC this cycle, following the pickups earlier this month for Quantum Leap, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi series, and Found, a missing persons drama from the All American team of showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. NBC is the only broadcast network to order drama pilots since the start of the year which typically marks the kickoff of pilot pickup season.