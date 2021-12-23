Unabomber Ted Kaczynski moved to medical center

The Unabomber has a new home.

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, 79, was transferred to the US Bureau of Prison’s Federal Medical Center Butner medical center in eastern North Carolina on Dec. 14, bureau spokesperson Donald Murphy confirmed.

He’d previously spent decades in a maximum security federal prison after being convicted for killing three people in a series of 16 planned explosions targeting scientists.

Murphy declined to give any information regarding Kaczynski’s condition or why he was moved.

Kaczynski pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995. He was arrested at his remote cabin in western Montana in 1996, and is currently serving a life-sentence with no chance of parole.

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski plead guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others and is serving a life sentence. AP

FMC Butner, which is located just northeast of Durham in Granville County, offers medical services for prisoners including oncology, surgery, neurodiagnostics and dialysis, according to the Bureau of Prisons. It opened an advanced care and hospice unit in 2010.

The facility, which currently hosts 771 inmates, has been a home for other notorious criminals such as serial killer John Hinckley Jr. and ponzi-scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff, who died there earlier this year.

Kaczynski, a Harvard graduate, sent his bombs to his victims by mail including a package that exploded on an American Airlines flight that caused widespread panic among airlines and mail carriers. In 1995, he threatened to blow up a plane departing from Los Angeles before July 4. He was dubbed the Unabomber by the FBI because his early targets appeared to be universities and airlines.

Officials won’t comment on Ted Kaczynski’s condition or why the Unabomber was transferred.

Kaczynski killed computer rental store owner Hugh Scrutton, advertising executive Thomas Mosser and timber industry lobbyist Gilbert Murray. California geneticist Charles Epstein and Yale University computer expert David Gelernter were maimed by bombs two days apart in June 1993.

During his trial, he pleaded guilty rather than have his attorneys defend him by means of insanity.

Personal journals released during the trial revealed that Kaczynski’s motive was “simply personal revenge.”

“I often had fantasies of killing the kind of people I hated – i.e., government officials, police, computer scientists, the rowdy type of college students who left their beer cans in the arboretum, etc., etc., etc.,″ he wrote.

With Post Wires