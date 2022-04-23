UN chief Antonio Guterres set to meet with Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a UN spokesperson.

Guterres is expected to travel to Ukraine for the meeting on Thursday, the UN announced.

The UN chief will also meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and UN agency staff members to discuss the ways in which Ukraine can be aided amid the humanitarian crisis.

Earlier today, the UN said Guterres “will be received by President Vladimir Putin” on Tuesday after having a meeting and lunch with Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

A UN spokesperson said Wednesday that Guterres was requesting separate audiences with Putin in Moscow and Zelensky in Ukraine.

Antonio Guterres is expected to travel to Ukraine for the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky (pictures) on Thursday. AFP via Getty Images

Guterres would like “to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” according to a statement from UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“He noted that both Ukraine and the Russian Federation are founding members of the United Nations and have always been strong supporters of this organization,” the statement concluded.

This will mark the first time Guterres has met face-to-face with Putin since the invasion of Ukraine was launched on Feb. 24.