Ump scorecard shows key missed call on Seth Brown’s NSFW tirade

Ump scorecard shows key missed call on Brown's NSFW tirade

Frustrations were flying high for the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday afternoon.

It all culminated on the game’s final pitch – an 84.7 mph slider from Seattle Mariners reliever Paul Sewald to A’s first baseman Seth Brown. Brown took the two-out, two-strike pitch thinking it was ball three, but instead home plate umpire Nic Lentz called it a strike and ended the game, handing the A’s a 2-1 loss.

Brown was furious, and profanities rang through Oakland as he disgruntedly walked back to the dugout.

On Friday, the Twitter account Umpire Scorecards released its report for the A’s most recent loss. It confirmed what Brown was arguing. The pitch was a ball.

To Lentz’s credit, it was the only called strike that he misjudged all afternoon. It just came at a bad time and was insult to injury for Oakland, which witnessed right-hander Frankie Montas dazzle the Mariners for 8 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before Mariners infielder Adam Frazier laced a single to center field to end the bid.

The Mariners then plated two runs in the ninth inning without notching a hit, doing so on four walks and two wild pitches.

“I didn’t get there soon enough for Seth,” manager Mark Kotsay said after the loss. “In terms of zone today, I really don’t really want to speak about it. Right now, it’s probably not a great time to ask that question for me.”

Frustrating indeed.