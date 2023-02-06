‘Umm, what?’ Price of this home listed in California has people questioning everything

There are some views that are worth a million bucks. And then there are other views, like this one in Carpinteria, California, that is worth $109 million bucks.

Literally.

A three-bedroom, four-bathroom estate that sits on over 4 acres of prime “oceanfront beauty” has landed on the real estate market in an A-list celebrity enclave, the listing on Compass notes. Even though the 2,514-square-foot residence is nothing to sneeze at, the property’s acreage itself and the potential to build a mansion is the real draw.

“This exquisite property includes zoning for up to nine horses to be stabled on its grounds, a private trail, a horse-friendly beach, yacht docking and the opportunity for abundant ocean recreation,” the listing says.

“This is the last large beach estate on the Southern California coast and sits directly on famous surf break Loon Point, beckoning extraordinary living amidst the sand, sea and sun. Step inside a world of possibilities.”

House features include:

Wood accents

Large windows

Detached garage

Another reason for the high price is its location in a prestigious, A-list celebrity enclave right next to Kevin Costner’s. According to a news release, the property is owned by the grandson of oil tycoon Arthur A. Cameron, Arthur A. Cameron III.

“Both my grandfather and father had the most keen eye for remarkable pieces of one-of-a-kind, truly exceptional real estate all over the world, none with quite the special kind of idyllic magic that this property holds,” Arthur A. Cameron III said in a statement. “It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime large piece of prime coastal land with unmatched offerings and capabilities on and off the serene Pacific Ocean, an unparalleled place to grow up and live within.”

The estate was featured on Sunday Night Zillow, a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis, thanks to its outrageous price.

And folks were perplexed.

“Just expect a bit more for $109M. Like fewer pictures of the horses on the beach and more of the house you want me to pay $109M for,” one person tweeted.

Story continues

“It’s a nice house but not $109,000,000 nice,” another said. “I can think of of other things to buy for that much money, maybe 109 really nice houses.”

“1 – umm, what? (Price)“ someone noted.

“Scroll down to the walk score portion and take ‘oceanfront’ with a grain of salt,” one person said. “It has a sliver that extends down to the ocean. Most of it is inland, and there are other actual oceanfront places nearby that are expensive but more down to Earth.”

“As someone who owns 5 acres and a horse myself, I’d like to know how someone thinks they are shoving 9 horses + ‘trails’ on that plot,” another tweeted.

“Does it come with the horses?” someone asked.

Carpinteria is about 10 miles east of Santa Barbara.

