Ulzzang Hong Young-ki, 31-year-old mother of 2, looks so young that middle school boys asked for her number

A 31-year-old mother of two from South Korea looks so young she could easily pass for a teenager.

Local fans got to know Hong Young-ki in the late 2000s as an ulzzang, an early version of influencers who became famous online for their looks.

Her popularity exploded in 2009 after she participated as a contestant in “Ulzzang Shidae,” a TV show in which ulzzang stars are tasked to do challenges.

Hong has stood out among other pretty faces online through her sense of humor and grace. Her popularity and business acumen at an early age allowed her to eventually transition to becoming an entrepreneur.

At age 20 (in 2012), she married fellow ulzzang Lee Se-yong, who she now shares two children wiith.

She also built a huge following on social media, generating over 800,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 600,000 subscribers on a YouTube channel she shares with her husband.

In addition to creating regular content on her social media accounts, she also runs two successful online shopping businesses called Milk Touch and On The Flow.

Hong recently created online buzz after she announced on social media that she was finally having a wedding ceremony after being married for 10 years.

What strikes most of Hong’s followers is her appearance, which seems to have stayed youthful after all her years in the public eye.

In fact, she looks so young that some middle-school-aged boys recently mistook her for a teenager and asked for her phone number.

In a recent post on Instagram, Hong shared an awkward moment she experienced during her visit to Universal Studios in Los Angeles when young kids tried to befriend her.

“Even middle school boys asked for my phone number, but they’re elementary school students in Korean age,” she wrote. “I couldn’t tell them my age. Making friends with foreign people was on my bucket list, but I never thought I’ll become friends with elementary school students.”

Behind her deceptively youthful looks, however, is the mind of a focused entrepreneur and the heart of a loving mother and wife.

“As a business owner, I’d like to be a fancy CEO who has all the bodyguards following the car out of a big building,” she told Korea Joong Ang Daily in a 2020 interview. “Like, having a secretary run you down your daily schedule and have people wait next to you. And I’ve always had this goal, that I would save 5,000 children. I’m making small donations and helping in ways that I can, but I’d like to do something bigger and take care of them myself. I think of it as a calling.”

She added: “As a person, I’d just like to live with a happy family. I wish my husband will live long and that I’ll live long too. It’s like how people say that your partner becomes a friend. I’d like to live with my husband for a long time and talk to each other like friends, traveling around altogether with the children. I’d like my children to know that I love them, in the way that they understand love.”

