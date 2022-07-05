UK’s Grimmfest unveils first films selected for 2022 edition. – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: British genre festival Grimmfest has unveiled a first wave of films that will be showcased at its 2022 edition running October 6-9 in Manchester.

They include U.S. titles Moon Garden by Ryan Stevens Harris, about a young girl struggling to awake from a coma who travels through a strange industrial landscape to consciousness and found footage, paranormal investigation tale Malibu Horror Story by Scott Slone.

Further titles include U.K. dark cannibal comedy Feed Me by Adam Leader and Richard Oakes, Spanish horror-comedy road movie The Passenger by Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez.

U.S. filmmaker Andy Mitton, whose The Witch In The Window was feted at the festival in 2018, returns with his new film The harbinger, which recently premiered in Montreal’s Fantasia fest.

Further titles include Canadian director John Ainslie’s upcoming horror thriller Do Not Disturb, Argentine director Pablo Parés’s rock tour horror tale Pussycake and Japanese director Ryûhei Kitamura’s gory thriller The Price We Pay, co-starring Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff opposite Vernon Wells as an illegal organ trafficker.

All the titles will be eligible for the Grimmfest’s annual Reaper awards for best feature, best film, best director and best scare.