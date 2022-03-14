UK’s Film & TV Charity Unveils Mental Health Toolkit – The Hamden Journal

The UK’s Film & TV Charity (TFTVC) has created a mental health toolkit to help UK producers improve their working environment and is targeting 100 productions to be using it by the end of the year.

The charity’s The Whole Picture Toolkit: For Mentally Healthy Productions comes as part of its year-long industry-backed Let’s Reset campaign to improve the sector’s mental health.

The toolkit is free and gives producers from all genres advice on helping create a wellbeing plan, supporting a team’s training needs and debriefing senior leaders.

A dozen changemakers have been designated to help push through the toolkit, including TFTVC CEO Alex Pumfrey, ScreenSkills CEO Seetha Kumar and TV presenter Ria Hebden.

“The Whole Picture Toolkit represents a pivotal moment on our journey,” said Pumfrey. “Those who adopt the Toolkit as a whole or in part are immediately grasping the challenge of changing behaviours, adopting healthier working practices, and making a real, practical difference.”

The charity’s recent Looking Glass survey found UK TV’s mental health crisis to be plateauing over the past couple of years, which Pumfrey cautiously welcomed as progress following the difficulties caused by the pandemic.