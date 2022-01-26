Ukrainians in NYC see dire situation with Russia

The Daily Beast

‘Bunch of Idiots’: Grown Man Accused of Spitting on and Shoving Kids for Wearing Masks

A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.The man, captured on video wearing a “Your mask makes you look stupid” T-shirt, has allegedly been continuing his anti-mask harassment campaign for a month in suburban La Crescenta, with a string of alleged incidents under his bel