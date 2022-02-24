Ukrainian women say Russian troops are flirting with them on Tinder

From Russia, with lust.

Russian soldiers poised to invade Ukraine have bombarded women on the other side of the border with Tinder messages Tuesday, according to The Sun.

Dasha Synelnikova’s app lit up with matches from soldiers named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail and “Black” some 20 miles away, the report said.

“I actually live in Kyiv but changed my location settings to Kharkiv after a friend told me there were Russian troops all over Tinder,” Synelnikova, a 33-year-old video producer, told the outlet.

Many would-be paramours reportedly flirted with treachery as they gave away their military positions while forces assembled north of Kharkiv prepared for what appeared to be an imminent attack, according to Ukrainian military intelligence officials.

“One muscular guy posed up trying to look sexy in bed posing with his pistol. Another was in full Russian combat gear and others just showed off in tight stripy vests, Synelnikova told the British paper.

Many Russian soldiers romancing Ukrainian women on Tinder have given away their military positions, according to Ukrainian military intelligence officials. EyePress News/Shutterstock

“I didn’t find any of them attractive and would never consider sleeping with the enemy. I automatically swiped left to reject them, but there were so many I got curious and got into a message exchange,” the Ukrainian woman continued.

“It was funny but scary at the same time, knowing that they were so close.”

Synelnikova swapped messages with Andrei, 31, whose pictures showed him clutching his Kalashnikov rifle in full combat gear and helmet, the report said.

Ukrainian women reported their interactions with the soldiers, claiming some of their pictures on the app showed them clutching their rifles in a selfie. Russian Defence Ministry/AFP via

When she asked him if he had “plans to visit,” the soldier played it cool and said he wasn’t allowed in the country since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

When Synelnikova pressed him on if he was a soldier, Andrei shared a goofy GIF of Jim Carrey which appeared to be an admission that she was on to him, according to the article.

“Black,” a 33-year-old bearded Chechen fighter, showed off his sensitive side as he displayed a picture of him cuddling a kitten alongside a pistol clutching selfie, the report said.

Alexander, 29, posed in his beret as Gregory, 25, showed off his military watch, pictures showed.

With reports of the Russian soldiers on the app, forces assembled north of Kharkiv prepared for an imminent attack, according to Ukrainian military intelligence officials. Russian Defence Ministry/AFP via

Another Tinder match was hoping Synelnikova would be enchanted by espionage as he told her he worked in the “Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.”

The love bombing came before Russian troops were ordered to turn off their phones, according to the outlet.

“These guys are just the same as anyone else on Tinder — they want love or companionship,” Synelnikova reportedly said.

“So it’s kind of hard to imagine that they could be coming here to attack us. I hope it won’t happen.”