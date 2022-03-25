Ukrainian troops take back parts of Kherson from Russian forces: US

Ukrainian forces have retaken control of parts of the strategically crucial city of Kherson, the Pentagon said Friday.

Kherson — which sits at the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine and is directly north of the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 — was the first and only major population center that had been taken by Russian forces since the start of the invasion last month.

“Kherson is contested territory again,” a senior US defense official said, adding that Russian forces no longer control the area and Ukrainians were continuing to wage a fierce fight there.

The news comes after successful Ukrainian counterattacks in the north also retook a handful of Kyiv suburbs and disrupted supply lines crucial to Russian designs on the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian forces destroyed a large Russian landing ship Thursday in the port city of Berdyansk, too, reportedly disrupting efforts by Moscow to resupply its flagging troops.

The news comes after several successful Ukrainian counterattacks in the north. Getty Images

The Kremlin denied that its troops lost control of Kherson. AFP via Getty Images

The Kremlin denied that it had lost control of Kherson on Friday, with Russian Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy claiming, “Kherson and most of the Zaporozhye region are under full control,” according to state-run news outlet Sputnik.

Kherson has also been the site of regular protests against Russian forces. Russian troops there dispersed protesters with live rounds earlier this week.

With Post wires