Ukrainian troops ‘rationing shells’ as ammunition shortage bites

A Ukrainian service member rides a self-propelled howitzer, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, near the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine April 7, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko – REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Ukraine is drastically rationing its ammunition as stocks run critically low, with soldiers now firing a fraction of the artillery they were earlier in the war.

The revelation follows warnings by Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg who has said the prolonged and intense fighting in Ukraine is expending ammunition faster than the west can supply it.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Ukraine is firing around 7,700 shells per day, roughly one every six seconds. One artillery platoon, the 59th Motorized Brigade in eastern Ukraine, is firing one, two or none per day compared with more than 20 or 30 per day previously.

“We don’t have a lot of ammunition, so that’s why we don’t work a lot,” one commander told the Post.

Ukraine has become heavily dependent on weapons and ammunition supplies from its Western allies, with its military commanders constantly stressing the need for more ammunition at the frontlines.

10:49 AM

Russia charges US reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage

The journalist for The Wall Street Journal is currently being kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day at the notorious Lefortovo prison, writes James Kilner

Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter working for The Wall Street Journal, has been formally charged with espionage in Russia. Agents for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested the respected Moscow-based correspondent on a reporting assignment in Yekaterinburg, near the Ural mountains, at the end of March. “Gershkovich has been charged,” Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying. Mr Gershkovich is currently being held at the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow. Joe Biden, the US president, has demanded his release and hundreds of newspapers around the world have signed a petition under the banner: “Journalism is not a crime.”

Read the full story

10:31 AM

Missile fired from Ukraine shot down over Crimean town

A missile fired from Ukraine was shot down over the Black Sea town of Feodosia in Russian-controlled Crimea, the Russian head of Crimea’s administration said on Saturday.

Story continues

“A missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over Feodosia,” Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Kyiv has demanded that Moscow hand it back.

10:17 AM

In pictures: The latest scenes from Bakhmut where fighting is fiercest

Ukrainian servicemen fire a military vehicle with anti-aircraft cannon, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, near the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine April 7, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Ukrainian service members ride a self-propelled howitzer, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, near the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine April 7, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko – REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman carries shells for a self-propelled howitzer – Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters

09:59 AM

Ukraine minister to visit India for talks

A Ukrainian minister will visit India from Sunday in the first face-to-face talks between the two countries since war broke out.

India imports much of its military hardware from Russia, and is walking a delicate balancing act between its increased security cooperation with Western countries and its reliance on Russia for defence and oil imports.While India has called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, it has refused to condemn the invasion.

Emine Dzhaparova, Kyiv’s first deputy foreign minister, will “exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine” with a senior member of India’s foreign ministry.

09:31 AM

Russia likely behind military document leak, US officials say

Russia or pro-Russian elements were likely behind the leak of several classified US military documents posted on social media that offer a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three US officials told Reuters on Friday.

The documents appeared to have been altered to lower the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces, the US officials said, adding their assessments were informal and separate from an investigation into the leak itself.

The US officials spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter and declined to discuss the documents in any detail.