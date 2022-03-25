Ukrainian troops push out Russian forces at a cost

Reuters

Russia plans reserve fleet of railway wagons for ‘state tasks’

Valentina Matviyenko, chair of the upper house of parliament and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said this week that, as Russia now had a “mobilisation economy”, private rail firms should support state interests and allow Russian Railways to use their wagons. The letter, dated March 22, says the reserve railcars would enable “transportation of socially significant cargoes” and asks Russian Railways, the federal anti-monopoly service, the ministry of transport and the main industry association to respond by April 10.