Armed Forces of Ukraine

It’s the third time this particular unit has suffered devastating losses at the hands of Ukrainian forces, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, head of the united press center of the Tavriskiy District of Ukrainian defense forces, told Politico.

“A large number of enemy forces, including the command staff, were destroyed near Vuhledar and Mariyinka in Donetsk Oblast,” Dmytrashkivskyi said.

He said that Russian forces were losing 150-300 marines a day near Vuhledar.

“The 155th brigade already had to be restaffed three times,” he added.

“The first time after Irpin and Bucha; the second time they were defeated near Donetsk – they recovered again. And now almost the entire brigade has already been destroyed near Vuhledar.”

He estimated that the brigade had had about 5,000 soldiers.

He added the enemy had lost about 130 units of equipment, including 36 tanks, over the past week.

The last time the 155th brigade suffered such a devastating defeat was close by Vuhledar – near the village of Pavlivka, Donetsk Oblast, in November 2022.

