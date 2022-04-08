Ukrainian tank ambushes Russian armored column near Kyiv: video

Dramatic drone footage captured a lone Ukrainian tank ambushing an entire column of Russian armored vehicles in the outskirts of Kyiv — destroying several of them and forcing others to retreat.

The vintage T-64 main battle tank is seen taking cover behind a building and firing at the enemy targets on a road in Nova Basan, less than 50 miles west of the capital city, the Independent reported.

As the Russian BTR-82 armored personnel carriers rumble by, the Ukrainian tank unleashes a barrage, the drone footage posted on the social media platform Telegram shows.

The first shot misses, but the next one strikes a vehicle, which explodes in a fireball.

The lone Ukrainian tank destroyed several Russian armored vehicles.
The Ukrainian tank was reportedly from the Dmytro Korchynsky Brotherhood Battalion.
The vintage T-64 main battle tank is seen taking cover behind a building and firing at the enemy targets on a road in Nova Basan.
The Russian forces appear to be caught by surprise by the attack and they respond by randomly firing in the general direction of the obscured tank, the video shows.

As their shots miss their mark, the Russian soldiers are seen jumping off their vehicles to take cover nearby – but several of them are seen lying dead as their column makes a hasty retreat.

The Ukrainian tank was reportedly from the Dmytro Korchynsky Brotherhood Battalion, which ambushed Russian forces retreating east after failing to conquer Kyiv, according to the Telegraph.

The first shot misses, but the next one strikes a vehicle, which explodes in a fireball.
The Russian forces appear to be caught by surprise by the attack.
Russian forces respond by randomly firing in the general direction of the obscured tank, the video shows.
Ukraine map

It was unclear if the lone tank managed to escape after the crew’s bold stand, according to reports.

Russia has reportedly lost hundreds of tanks and more than 1,800 other armored vehicles since it launched the invasion on Feb. 24.

