Ukrainian soldier has bullet removed from beating heart: photos

Remarkable video captured the moment surgeons removed a bullet from a Ukrainian soldier’s beating heart and saved his life.

The footage shows the man’s pulsating heart as the Ukrainian and Belarusian doctors perform the delicate operation at the Feofaniya Hospital in Kyiv, the UK’s Metro reported.

Not long after the surgeons gently removed the round, the beaming soldier was seen standing beside the medical team and said he was still “eager to fight” the Russian invades, according to the outlet, which cited local reports.

“These are the ‘special operations’ I like to see,” one commenter said on Twitter, apparently referring to the term Russian President Vladimir Putin used to describe the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I hope he recovers quickly and kudos to the medical team,” which included Belarusian surgeon Dr. Maksim Paulouski, the person added.

Another user wrote that the “medical staff work day & night to save lives, very different to those who revel in inflicting pain & spreading fear.

The soldier (third from right) reportedly said he was still “eager to fight” after the successful procedure. Twitter / @HannaLiubakova

An image from the surgery. Nexta TV

“If only all humans aspired to be like these heroes. Wonderful people, God Bless you all,” the person said.

The lifesaving surgery comes as Ukraine investigates reports that Russian forces have used chemical weapons in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where the regional governor said tens of thousands may have been killed.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the government was checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the city, according to Reuters.

“There is a theory that these could be phosphorous munitions,” Malyar said in televised comments.

Twitter / @HannaLiubakova

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday night that Russia could resort to chemical weapons as it massed troops in the eastern Donbas region for a new assault on Mariupol.

He did not say if they actually had been used.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said he had seen incident reports on possible chemical weapons use in Mariupol but could not confirm them.

“We know that last night around midnight a drone dropped some so-far unknown explosive device, and the people that were in and around the Mariupol metal plant, there were three people, they began to feel unwell,” he told CNN.

The bullet after it was removed from the man’s heart. Nexta TV

The bullet seen on in the ER after the operation. Twitter / @HannaLiubakova

The US and Britain said they were trying to verify the reports.