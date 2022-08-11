Ukrainian soldier brings down Russian Su-25 attack jet

OLENA ROSHCHINA – WEDNESDAY, 10 AUGUST 2022, 18:46

A serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine has brought down a Russian Su-25 attack jet during aircraft’s sortie on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: “The Ruscists have lost another Su-25 attack jet. During an enemy sortie on the Zaporizhzhia front, a National Guard guardsman has used an Igla MANPADS [man-portable air defense system – ed.] to launch a missile on the Su-25 jet. An explosion was heard just beyond a patch of forest following the strike. [We have] confirmed that the jet had crashed on the [Russian-] occupied territory. The target has been destroyed.”

Details: The National Guard notes that the strike was carried out by a comrade of another – now famous – guardsman who is now known as “the avenger of Zaporizhzhia”.

