Ukrainian soldier blows himself up on bridge to prevent Russian advance

A Ukrainian soldier has been hailed as a hero for blowing himself up to destroy a bridge in an effort to stop Russian tanks from invading his country.

Marine battalion engineer Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych was deployed to the Henichesk bridge in the southern province of Kherson when the Russian tanks advanced, the Ukrainian military said on its Facebook page.

“On this difficult day for our country, when the Ukrainian people give way to the Russian occupiers in all directions, one of the hardest places on the map of Ukraine was the Crimean intersection, where one of the first enemies met a separate marine battalion,” according to the post.

When the battalion decided that the only way to block the armored column was by blowing up the bridge, Volodymyrovych volunteered to place mines on the span, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said.

And when he realized he had no time to get to safety, the brave soldier made the ultimate sacrifice on the bridge, which connected Russian-occupied Crimea and mainland Ukraine.

Volodymyrovych’s bravery slowed the Russian advance.

Volodymyrovych volunteered to place mines on the bridge. social media/ East2west News

“According to his brothers in arms, Vitaly got in touch [with them] and said he was going to blow up the bridge. Immediately after an explosion rang out,” the military said.

“Our brother was killed. His heroic act significantly slowed down the push of the enemy, allowing the unit to relocate and organize the defense,” the statement said.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with the Post’s live coverage.

“Russian invaders, know, under your feet the earth will burn! We will fight as long as we live! And as long as we are alive we will fight!” it added.

Military commanders said they planned to give Volodymyrovych a posthumous award for his “heroic act.”

Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych made the ultimate sacrifice to halt the advancing Russians. General Staff of the Armed Force

The bridge connected Russian-occupied Crimea and mainland Ukraine.

More than 130 Ukrainian soldiers were killed battling Russian invaders on the first day of fighting.

As a result of his act of valor, the Russian forces were forced to take a longer route into the region, the US Sun reported.

More than 130 Ukrainian soldiers were killed on the first day of fighting after Russian forces stormed into the country, according to the outlet.