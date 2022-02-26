Ukrainian rocket falls near Russian border

Reuters

Russia doesn’t ‘especially need’ diplomatic ties with West – ex-president Medvedev

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia doesn’t really need diplomatic ties with the West anymore, ex-president and top security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday, shrugging off sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev said the sanctions gave Russia a good reason to pull out of a dialogue on strategic (nuclear) stability and, potentially, from the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) signed with Washington in 2010 and extended in 2021. In comments on his verified page on Russian social network VK, Medvedev wrote: “We don’t especially need diplomatic relations… It’s time to padlock the embassies and continue contacts looking at each other through binoculars and gun sights.”