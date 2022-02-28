Ukrainian pilots arrive in Poland to pick up donated fighter jets

Ukrainian pilots have arrived in Poland to begin taking control of fighter planes donated by European countries, a Ukrainian government official told POLITICO.

The impending transfer of older Russian-made planes to be used in combat against Russian forces is the most significant moment yet in a wave of promised arms transfers over the past 24 hours that includes thousands of anti-armor rockets, machine guns, artillery and other equipment.

It’s not clear just yet what countries are donating the jets, but European Union Security chief Josep Borrell over the weekend pledged to transfer the fighter planes from multiple countries.

Representatives from the Polish and Slovakian governments did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia all still fly Russian-made planes similar to those used by the Ukrainian air force, meaning the pilots would likely not need much training.

The Ukrainian parliament on Monday tweeted that Europe was sending 70 fighter planes to Ukraine, including 28 MiG-29s from Poland, 12 from Slovakia and 16 from Bulgaria, along with 14 Su-25s from Bulgaria.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Monday said he had rejected the request, however, leaving Poland and Slovakia in the mix.