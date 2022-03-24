Ukrainian pharmacist reveals horror injuries after surviving hit from Russian shell

A brave Ukrainian has revealed her horrific injuries after she survived a hit from a Russian shell.

The woman, identified as Nina, who works as a pharmacist in Kharkiv, was pictured with scars all over her face after an attack by Russian troops in the besieged city.

Nina’s photos circulated on social media after she agreed to be photographed to “show the world the truth.”

The Twitter post also shared by President of the Liberal Democratic League of Ukraine Arthur Kharytonov reads: “This is Nina. She is a professional pharmacist from Kharkiv.

“Before the Russian bombing attack she served in the “9.1.1.” drugstore.

“Nina agreed to show the face after the meeting with simple Russians.

“To make the world know the truth. She will need a very long treatment.”

Kharkiv alongside Sumy and Chernihiv continue to put up strong resistance against Putin’s forces while harrowing images show the extent of the damage in the cities.

The city’s Mayor Igor Terekhov said hundreds of buildings, many residential, had been destroyed.

A multifamily residential building destroyed during shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 23, 2022. Andrzej Lange/EPA

“It is impossible to say that the worst days are behind us, we are constantly being bombed,” he said.

A picture showed a Russian missile lodged in the kitchen sink of a family’s home in the besieged city.

The unexploded missile can be seen wedged in the corner of the room and miraculously only caused damage to the house’s ceiling and sink.

Meanwhile, shocking footage from Mariupol shows the horrific state of the port city with barely any building undamaged by relentless shelling.

The city has been hit by Russian forces have for almost a month.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.