Ukrainian Palm Sunday celebration marred over war with Russia

Scores of Ukrainians celebrated Palm Sunday at the nation’s most revered and now-troubled Orthodox church on Sunday despite their government’s dispute with the church’s monks over their alleged ties to Russia.

Worshippers filled the Refectory Church of Anthony and Theodosius, in Kyiv, to mark the Orthodox Church’s Palm Sunday, the first significant celebration at the church since Ukraine ordered the resident monks to evacuate last month over the supposed links to Russia.

Since the start of the war last year, the Ukrainian government has cracked down on its Orthodox Church over the close association with its Russian counterpart, whose leader Patriarch Kirill has supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the tension between the governments and churches, Sunday’s services at the historic Ukrainian monastery remained peaceful as worshippers welcomed the last week before their Easter.

While many in the West are celebrating Easter, the Orthodox Church celebrates the holiday up to four weeks after other branches of Christianity.





Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, center, conducts the Palm Sunday service. AP/Adam Pemble





Worshippers filled the Refectory Church of Anthony and Theodosius, in Kyiv. AP/Adam Pemble





The Ukrainian government has cracked down on its Orthodox Church over the alleged close association with its Russian counterpart. AFP via Getty Images/DIMITAR DILKOFF

Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the pro-Kyiv Orthodox Church of Ukraine, helped lead Sunday’s ceremony as many worshippers appeared to welcome the government’s orderers for the church to cut ties with Russia.

“I am very glad that this is finally happening, that the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is cleared of Moscow roots and it is renewed and comes to life,” worshipper Yulia Sencuk told the Associated Press of the monastery. “By these very events we are more likely to bring our victory closer.”

The monastery, which has sections that were built a millennium ago during Christianity’s early spread in the region, is currently owned by the Ukrainian government.

It notified the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that it was terminating its lease at the temple in March, and put forth the eviction notice on March 29, with the deadline set before Palm Sunday.

Notably, soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces were also present at the temple to mark the occasion at the church, but there appeared to be no clashes with the monks at the temple, who refused to follow the eviction notice.

While some were content with the government’s push to cut the church’s tie with Russia, others expressed relief that they could still hold services at the monastery this year.





Worshipers celebrate Palm Sunday at Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site on Apr. 9, 2023. AP/Adam Pemble





The monastery is currently owned by the Ukrainian government. AP/Adam Pemble

“It’s a very important holiday for me because it’s our tradition, and it’s about our peace, our independence, our belief in God, in peace, in our … victory,” Irina, a servicewoman in attendance, told the AP.