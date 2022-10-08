Ukrainian officials react jokingly to Crimean Bridge fire

ROMAN PETRENKO – SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:47

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, has shared a video of the fire on the Crimean Bridge accompanied by the song “Happy Birthday, Mr President” [referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s birthday on 7 October – ed.], and Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry for Digital Transformation, posted an amusing image of the Russian air defence system.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on Facebook; Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram

Details: Danilov shared a montage of two videos side by side: a video of the burning Crimean Bridge and a recording of Marilyn Monroe singing “Happy Birthday, Mr President”.

Quote from Danilov: “Good morning, Ukraine!”

Fedorov published a joking photo, showing a small inflatable pool carrying a Russian HIMARS system floating in front of a burning bridge.

